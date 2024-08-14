Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial cut Spin Master from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

TOY stock opened at C$30.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.46. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$27.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

