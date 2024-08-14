Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Trading Up 3.4%

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) was up 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.63 and last traded at $10.92. Approximately 104,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 362,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

SRAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.01 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sportradar Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

