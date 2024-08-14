Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Short Interest Update

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the July 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 489,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPWH shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Steven W. Sansom purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 744,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 121,731 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPWH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 289,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,293. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.36 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

