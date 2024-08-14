Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $2,271,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 1,500.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 65,768 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 512,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,520,000 after purchasing an additional 299,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPOT. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.15.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $333.68. 1,163,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,065. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $129.23 and a 1-year high of $359.38. The firm has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.77.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

