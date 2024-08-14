Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.63 EPS

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($2.63), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.81 million. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 551.45% and a negative net margin of 13.94%.
Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Performance
Staffing 360 Solutions stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. 67,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,992. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $9.40.
Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Staffing 360 Solutions
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.