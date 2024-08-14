Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.63 EPS

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($2.63), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.81 million. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 551.45% and a negative net margin of 13.94%.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Performance

Staffing 360 Solutions stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. 67,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,992. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $9.40.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.