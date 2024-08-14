STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) PT Raised to $42.00

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on STAG. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

STAG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $41.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.95.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,386,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,151.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,386,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,151.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at $289,062.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 708.5% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

