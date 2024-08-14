Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Hits New 12-Month High at $117.75

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 117.75 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 723.83 ($9.24), with a volume of 20299535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 711.63 ($9.09).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.58) to GBX 800 ($10.21) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.60) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.77) to GBX 1,020 ($13.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 971.33 ($12.40).

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

Standard Chartered Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 831.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 725.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 696.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

About Standard Chartered

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

