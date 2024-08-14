Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $91.79 and last traded at $92.68. 13,764,437 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 11,772,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.90.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.79.

The firm has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 62.81%.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,907,020,000 after purchasing an additional 470,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,091,378,000 after purchasing an additional 268,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $948,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,282 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

