StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

StealthGas Price Performance

Shares of GASS opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.84. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73.

Get StealthGas alerts:

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.71 million for the quarter. StealthGas had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 35.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StealthGas

About StealthGas

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.