Stellar 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $48.93 Million (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $2.88 billion and approximately $48.93 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0977 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Stellar
Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,786,948 coins and its circulating supply is 29,452,775,670 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Stellar
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.