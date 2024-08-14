Steve Wadey Acquires 32 Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) insider Steve Wadey acquired 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 470 ($6.00) per share, for a total transaction of £150.40 ($192.03).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

On Tuesday, July 9th, Steve Wadey bought 33 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.84) per share, with a total value of £150.81 ($192.56).

On Monday, July 1st, Steve Wadey sold 155,335 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.64), for a total transaction of £686,580.70 ($876,635.21).

On Tuesday, June 25th, Steve Wadey sold 109,722 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.67), for a total transaction of £487,165.68 ($622,019.51).

On Monday, June 10th, Steve Wadey acquired 32 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.84) per share, for a total transaction of £146.24 ($186.72).

QinetiQ Group Stock Up 0.7 %

LON:QQ opened at GBX 471.80 ($6.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 457.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 396.89. QinetiQ Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 292.20 ($3.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 491 ($6.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,965.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48.

QinetiQ Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.65 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,333.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on QQ. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.77) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 457.50 ($5.84).

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQ

About QinetiQ Group

(Get Free Report)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.