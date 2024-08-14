Stifel Canada Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Analysts at Stifel Canada cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Stantec in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Get Stantec alerts:

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Stantec Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:STN opened at $80.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.04. Stantec has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $88.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,514,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Stantec by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 913,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,897,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,553,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Stantec by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,345,000 after acquiring an additional 206,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 284,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,929,000 after acquiring an additional 177,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.