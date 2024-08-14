StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Avangrid Stock Performance

NYSE:AGR opened at $35.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.95. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $37.70.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth $1,583,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Avangrid by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,917,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,140,000 after buying an additional 326,084 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Avangrid by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

