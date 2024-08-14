StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ BLPH opened at $0.04 on Monday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $428,155.00, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bellerophon Therapeutics
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.