StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Receives C$5.81 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.81.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SVI. Cormark dropped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
StorageVault Canada Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.60 per share, with a total value of C$368,000.00.
About StorageVault Canada
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
