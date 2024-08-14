StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Receives C$5.81 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.81.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SVI. Cormark dropped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of SVI opened at C$6.42 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of C$3.68 and a 12-month high of C$7.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33.

In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.60 per share, with a total value of C$368,000.00.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

