STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Short Interest Down 73.7% in July

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

STRATA Skin Sciences Stock Down 8.7 %

NASDAQ:SSKN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,157. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $9.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.41.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.92% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at STRATA Skin Sciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STRATA Skin Sciences

In other STRATA Skin Sciences news, CEO Dolev Rafaeli acquired 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,974.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,156 shares in the company, valued at $449,509.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Dolev Rafaeli acquired 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $59,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,509.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Uri Geiger bought 230,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $723,999.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,441,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,361.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 40.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Free Report) by 162.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 39,706 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.18% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

