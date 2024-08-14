STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Short Interest Down 73.7% in July

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
STRATA Skin Sciences Stock Down 8.7 %
NASDAQ:SSKN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,157. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $9.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.41.
STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.92% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at STRATA Skin Sciences
Institutional Investors Weigh In On STRATA Skin Sciences
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Free Report) by 162.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 39,706 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.18% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile
STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than STRATA Skin Sciences
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.