Stratis (STRAX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $37,716.95

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and $37,716.95 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0464 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,680.09 or 0.04501430 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00035896 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00010730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012074 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008143 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.