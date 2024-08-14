StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1232130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

StrikePoint Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$5.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05.

About StrikePoint Gold

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

