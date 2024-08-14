Strong (STRONG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,293.54

Strong (STRONG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Strong has a total market capitalization of $290,033.27 and $2,293.54 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong token can currently be bought for approximately $2.10 or 0.00003552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Strong Token Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.

[Telegram](https://t.me/strongblock%5Fio)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/StrongBlock.io/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdK%5FPT2R-URzv1I20rzPKLQ)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/authwall?trk=gf&trkInfo=AQFXq4j%5F%5FR6zuQAAAX1MGoRQKKwYEFBOpFPJAPRajIup6eMd2HwtITFsTkmpuAcLWLQyppUY6P0Nc9WYzF-1ZUdpFMcf6wx-Qn4eYcotiU6YtaGPp1xIlFJ06qa9JTie27-9%5FcI=&originalReferer=https://strongblock.com/index.html&sessionRedirect=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fstrongblock)"

Strong Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

