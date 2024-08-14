Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Down 93.2% in July

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the July 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Subaru

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Subaru stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Trading Up 2.9 %

Subaru stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.53. 279,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,326. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.62. Subaru has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $11.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru ( OTCMKTS:FUJHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Subaru had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Subaru will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

