Südzucker AG (OTCMKTS:SUEZY) Short Interest Update

Südzucker AG (OTCMKTS:SUEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Südzucker Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUEZY remained flat at C$6.30 on Wednesday. Südzucker has a 1-year low of C$6.30 and a 1-year high of C$7.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.03.

Südzucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.3116 dividend. This is an increase from Südzucker’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Südzucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -714.89%.

About Südzucker

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

