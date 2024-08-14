SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

SunCoke Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. SunCoke Energy has a payout ratio of 68.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.4%.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SXC stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $470.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO John F. Quanci sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $48,356.44. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SXC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

