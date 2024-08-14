Super Micro Computer (SMCI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/8/2024 – Super Micro Computer had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $775.00 to $675.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Super Micro Computer was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $700.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $1,090.00.

8/7/2024 – Super Micro Computer had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $890.00 to $650.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Super Micro Computer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $1,300.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Super Micro Computer had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,150.00 to $950.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Super Micro Computer had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $800.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Super Micro Computer had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $285.00 to $325.00. They now have a “negative” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Super Micro Computer was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $930.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Super Micro Computer was downgraded by analysts at Nomura Securities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SMCI stock traded down $11.56 on Wednesday, reaching $555.87. 1,336,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,243,187. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.59 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $778.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $840.88.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 29.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,542 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $1,325,466,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $95,211,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

