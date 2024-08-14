Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Superior Group of Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 23.1% per year over the last three years. Superior Group of Companies has a payout ratio of 53.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.4%.

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $218.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $21.80.

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

