Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Up 131.3% in July

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 131.3% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SZKMY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,718. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.14. Suzuki Motor has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $50.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average is $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

