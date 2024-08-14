Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Gap Down to $75.78

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $75.78, but opened at $73.40. Sylvamo shares last traded at $74.58, with a volume of 20,216 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLVM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sylvamo from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $71.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Monday.

Sylvamo Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.40. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This is a boost from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sylvamo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sylvamo by 62.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 6,733.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sylvamo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 534.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

