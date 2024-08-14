Syntec Optics (OPTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Syntec Optics (NASDAQ:OPTX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 15th.

Syntec Optics (NASDAQ:OPTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.

Get Syntec Optics alerts:

Syntec Optics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPTX opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Syntec Optics has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

Syntec Optics Company Profile

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc manufactures and supplies integrated optics for biomedical, defense and military, consumer, and other applications. It offers camera modules; tool design, design for manufacturing, optical and opto-mechanical design, and moldflow analysis; SPDT optics, such as freedom optics, microlens arrays, spheres and aspheres, diffractives, SPDT materials, and optical tooling; replicative molding, that includes polymer and glass molding, and molded production materials; thin film coating and coating curve materials; and precision machining and precision machining materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syntec Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syntec Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.