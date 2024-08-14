Taitron Components Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Taitron Components has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Shares of TAIT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,384. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.50. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $3.87.

Taitron Components ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 32.80% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taitron Components in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

