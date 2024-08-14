Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating restated by analysts at Susquehanna in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM traded down $3.34 on Wednesday, reaching $169.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,492,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,166,737. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $84.01 and a twelve month high of $193.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.71 and a 200 day moving average of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after buying an additional 21,329 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $6,396,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,287,000 after buying an additional 442,289 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.