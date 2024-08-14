TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
TBC Bank Group Stock Performance
TBCCF stock remained flat at $33.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. TBC Bank Group has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.67.
TBC Bank Group Company Profile
