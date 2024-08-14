TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

TBC Bank Group Stock Performance

TBCCF stock remained flat at $33.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. TBC Bank Group has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.67.

TBC Bank Group Company Profile

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, insurance, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Corporate; Retail; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, pawnshop, and startup loans, as well as overdraft; working capital and fixed assets financing, credit line, trade finance, and business financing; treasury products; and term and savings deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.

