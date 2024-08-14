TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Short Interest Update

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the July 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TC Biopharm Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of TCBP traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.65. 13,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,806. TC Biopharm has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46.

TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($28.00) EPS for the quarter.

About TC Biopharm

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product under Phase 2/3 trails for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat viral infections as well as cancers.

