Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Down 23.2% in July

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,400 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the July 15th total of 436,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Technogym Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TCCHF remained flat at $9.84 during midday trading on Wednesday. Technogym has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82.
Technogym Company Profile
