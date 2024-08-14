Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Down 23.2% in July

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,400 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the July 15th total of 436,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Technogym Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TCCHF remained flat at $9.84 during midday trading on Wednesday. Technogym has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82.

Technogym Company Profile

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical machines and cross trainers, rowers, workout bench, multi gym, dumbbells and kettlebells, weight training set, gym racks and benches, barbells and plates, and strength training machines.

