Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Up 49.7% in July

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the July 15th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Techtronic Industries Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TTNDY traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.45. The company had a trading volume of 31,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,961. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Techtronic Industries has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $73.19.
Techtronic Industries Company Profile
