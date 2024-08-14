Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Up 49.7% in July

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the July 15th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Techtronic Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTNDY traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.45. The company had a trading volume of 31,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,961. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Techtronic Industries has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $73.19.

Get Techtronic Industries alerts:

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.