TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 63.82% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. TELA Bio updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TELA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 124,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,896. TELA Bio has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. The company has a market cap of $73.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.02.

In other TELA Bio news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $64,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,443,842 shares in the company, valued at $11,437,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

TELA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TELA Bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on TELA Bio from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on TELA Bio from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of TELA Bio from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

