Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Teleflex has a payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Teleflex to earn $15.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

NYSE TFX opened at $231.72 on Wednesday. Teleflex has a one year low of $177.63 and a one year high of $257.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.15 and a 200 day moving average of $220.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $749.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

TFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.57.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

