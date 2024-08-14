Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:TLPPF) Short Interest Down 63.9% in July

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:TLPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 777,300 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the July 15th total of 2,156,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.0 days.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,498. Telix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals and related medical devices for cancer and rare diseases in Australia, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, and the United States. Its products portfolio include Illuccix for the treatment of prostate cancer;, TLX591, a radio antibody-drug conjugate, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; TLX250-CDx that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and diagnosis of renal (kidney) cancer; TLX101-CDx for the diagnosis and treatment of glioblastoma (brain cancer); TLX66-CDx to treat bone marrow conditioning and rare diseases; TLX300-CDx for the treatment and diagnosis of soft tissue sarcoma; TLX250, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment of kidney cancer; TLX101 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma (brain cancer); TLX66, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of bone marrow conditioning and rare diseases; and TLX300 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment and diagnosis of soft tissue sarcoma.

