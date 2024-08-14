Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:TLPPF) Short Interest Down 63.9% in July

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:TLPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 777,300 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the July 15th total of 2,156,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.0 days.
Telix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,498. Telix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06.
About Telix Pharmaceuticals
