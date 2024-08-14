Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Under Armour, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair downgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Under Armour from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Under Armour Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $8.09 on Monday. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19.

Under Armour declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 461,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

