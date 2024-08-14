Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.95

Shares of Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.95 and last traded at C$7.84, with a volume of 88228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.16.

Tenaz Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of C$214.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Tenaz Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.99 per share, with a total value of C$699,000.00. In related news, Director Mark Andrew Rollins acquired 24,500 shares of Tenaz Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$161,469.70. Also, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$699,000.00. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. Tenaz Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.