Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,803,315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 8,302,057 shares.The stock last traded at $11.23 and had previously closed at $11.12.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TME shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,328,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,542,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $122,775,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,116,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094,511 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,871,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,986,000 after buying an additional 6,088,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

