TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Up 4.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $4.20 to $5.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. TeraWulf traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.47. 6,072,817 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 19,874,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

In other news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 57.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 16.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in TeraWulf in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.86 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 56.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

