TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Update

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.8 days.
TerraVest Industries Stock Up 18.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TRRVF traded up $10.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.10. 6,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.76. TerraVest Industries has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $66.10.
About TerraVest Industries
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TerraVest Industries
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.