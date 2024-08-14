Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.08

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.08 and last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 35494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Tesco Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

