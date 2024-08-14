Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $194.67 and last traded at $197.03. Approximately 23,141,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 99,522,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Get Tesla alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $642.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.12 and a 200-day moving average of $190.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.