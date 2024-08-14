The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Insider James Morgan Roche Sells 85,222 Shares

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) insider James Morgan Roche sold 85,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $3,536,713.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,569,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Morgan Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, James Morgan Roche sold 2,547 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $105,573.15.

On Thursday, August 8th, James Morgan Roche sold 36,684 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,260.64.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BWIN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.91. 481,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,606. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.96. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Baldwin Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:BWIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $339.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

