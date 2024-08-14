The Carlyle Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

The Carlyle Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years. The Carlyle Group has a payout ratio of 31.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Carlyle Group to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.33. The company had a trading volume of 608,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,922. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of -22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $733,895.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,141,580 shares in the company, valued at $335,250,142.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,261,559 shares of company stock valued at $82,700,460. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

