The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target to $4.70

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.50 to $4.70 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HPP. BMO Capital Markets cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:HPP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.50). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Pacific Properties

In related news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,996.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 13,420 shares of company stock valued at $59,912 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,097,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,151,000 after acquiring an additional 439,331 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $22,848,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,100 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 2,066,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 139,619 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth $18,489,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

