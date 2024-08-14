The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.62. 3,404,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,025,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.31.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

