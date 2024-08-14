The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Southern by 31.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 16,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in Southern by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.19. 2,257,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495,499. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

In other Southern news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,625 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

