Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.0566 on Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0566 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $376.15 million and $3.72 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00035894 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012239 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008146 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,647,628,258 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

