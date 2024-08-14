Thomson Reuters Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE TRI traded up C$0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$223.76. 9,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,635. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$163.01 and a one year high of C$242.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$226.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$219.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of C$100.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 399 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.78, for a total transaction of C$62,156.22. In other news, Director Ryan Kessler sold 372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.46, for a total transaction of C$63,783.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,606.16. Also, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.78, for a total transaction of C$62,156.22. Insiders sold a total of 1,497 shares of company stock valued at $246,818 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$219.00 to C$231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$189.63.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

